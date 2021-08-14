Dubuque-area mental health providers believe the COVID-19 pandemic has helped reduce the stigma of brain health issues.
However, they say the community still needs more nontraditional services such as peer counseling.
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has been assessing the local brain health services landscape and any unmet needs in the area. The effort stemmed from a 2016 assessment that found brain health to be one of the sectors in need of strengthening. Since then, the foundation has received funding for its effort from the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County.
The foundation recently held a virtual community conversation titled “Bridging Brain Health Gaps” as part of an ongoing series. During the session, area mental health care professionals said the need for a stronger brain health system in the area grew during the pandemic.
“We thought in the beginning when the data doubled — more people with depression, anxiety, suicidality — that would be it,” said Susan Whitty, a counselor at Hillcrest Family Services. “But those have actually tripled, and they’ve maintained.”
But the pandemic apparently has helped reduce the stigma around mental health, leaving more people open to discussing their issues, providers said.
“Because we have a collective experience of isolation throughout the pandemic, I can actually see a bit of a spark, where it’s more normalized to have a conversation about being uncomfortable with isolation,” said Dubuque private practice therapist Julie Homb.
The foundation’s assessment so far has found a need for more free, nontraditional mental health options, especially for residents who work full time or cannot afford mental health services.
“We need to use our nontraditional supports and our social supports as well,” Whitty said. “We need more nontraditional supports.”
These supports would be alternatives — often free of cost — to the traditional one-on-one sessions between a patient and a therapist.
And those nontraditional supports are growing, Whitty said.
“There are nontraditional supports similar to (Alcoholics Anonymous). There are peer supports at the (Hillcrest) wellness center in Dubuque,” Whitty said. “That is a free service. (The Dubuque chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness) has peer-to-peer and family-to-family support classes starting now, this next month in Dubuque.”
She added that Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region has offered free counseling since the pandemic began and continues to do so.