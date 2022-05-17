When Bryan Moose arrived at Loras College, he loved the school, but initially felt “uncomfortable” on campus.
“Going to a primarily White institution, it’s hard to find your home away from home, especially when the faculty, the students and the staff just don’t look like you,” said Moose, who is Panamanian and a first-generation college student.
The 21-year-old, who will graduate from Loras this weekend with degrees in political science, social work and criminal justice, spent his collegiate years working to change that feeling for future students like him.
He was highly involved with the college’s Center for Inclusion and Advocacy, was a founding member of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) chapter at Loras and organized multiple events to support and advocate for Latinx students.
One key initiative was an annual Latinx Night held at a Loras soccer game — Moose was a member of the team — during Hispanic Heritage Month. The evening included spotlights on Latinx students, food from local restaurant El Paisano and displays of flags from various Hispanic countries.
“For me, personally, it was rewarding to see the Panama flag flying in a space that it typically wouldn’t be, in the middle of Iowa,” Moose said.
LULAC members also launched Sunday night study sessions called Brown Academic Excellence Nights and successfully pushed for the college to fund two $1,500 scholarships for undocumented students who can’t access federal grants or loans.
“We wanted to create a community, and now we’re trying to expand it to become an advocate for issues that the Latinx community are facing,” Moose said. “It’s nice knowing that we came into a space and left it a lot better than it was, that I can do something for people that are marginalized, and that we’re leaving a legacy that can hopefully be continued.”
Sergio Perez, the college’s diversity officer, described Moose as charismatic and naturally gifted at building bridges between cultures and communities.
“He can develop relationships with anyone very quickly,” Perez said. “He’s an individual that you just gravitate to, you’re connected with (and) you know you can trust right away.”
Moose held several internships during college, including work with a Dubuque public defender, the Arizona Justice Project, the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law and the City of Dubuque’s Office of Equity & Human Rights.
He hopes to pursue a doctoral degree in jurisprudence and social policy at University of California, Berkeley and eventually work as a legal scholar or consultant for the federal government, helping to craft equitable national policies.
“I’ve grown really fond of policy and how the power of the words that we write can make lives better for everyone if they’re implemented correctly,” he said.
