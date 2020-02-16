DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Mary Wohlford’s coffin stands upright, tucked into a corner adjacent to her front door in Dyersville.
The presence of the glossy pine box does not bother her.
Wohlford, a sprightly 93 years old, does not fear death.
“My circle of life is closing,” she said. “I’m ready to go. What the heck, I think I did my duty in life, and it’s the next generation now.”
Wohlford has raised eight daughters, worked a decades-
long career as a nurse and, following retirement, traveled the world, administering care as a volunteer with Medical Ministry International.
She also is not afraid to generate controversy, and she made international headlines about 15 years ago when she had the words “do not resuscitate” tattooed on her chest to make her end-of-life wishes permanently known.
About five years ago, Wohlford bought her coffin from an Amish cabinetmaker for just $400 — a point of pride because she can donate the savings to charity.
“Wood is wood,” she said. “Dead is dead.”
The average American now can expect to live to age 78.
Most who live to old age will succumb to heart disease or cancer, while children and young adults who die most often perish from unintentional injuries.
In 2018, 2,958 people died in the Telegraph Herald coverage area, which covers Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and
Jo Daviess County in Illinois.
Experts and those
intimately acquainted with death say openly discussing and preparing for the event can ease the discomfort and even leave a lasting gift for those left behind.
ORDERING AFFAIRS
From the ancient Egyptian “Book of the Dead” to the late Middle Age Latin text “The Art of Dying,” cultures throughout history have sought to prepare people for a good death.
But contemporary American attitudes are markedly different, even compared to recent history when death was an intimate occasion that occurred within the home.
According to medical historians, as dying was relegated to the hospital in the 19th and 20th centuries, doctors became the intermediaries between patients and death, staving off the event as long as possible. Sometimes, this left patients unequipped to face the inevitable.
People often wait until a medical crisis occurs before they address their end-of-life affairs, according to Brian Carpenter, a professor of psychological and brain sciences at Washington University in St. Louis who studies death and dying.
“I think part of those sets of barriers involved is … a concern about the emotional impact of having those conversations with their family members. They don’t want people to get sad, depressed, discouraged (or) pessimistic,” he said. “But I think, realistically, it’s a fear that people have about themselves.”
When a client enters attorney Josh Weidemann’s office to plan their estate, the first meeting might take as little as 30 minutes.
But, he said, advanced preparation can stave off months of familial disputes, court proceedings and unnecessary heartache.
Weidemann, of Dubuque law firm O’Connor & Thomas, P.C., explained that documents he commonly reviews assign powers of attorney over financial and medical matters, while others indicate people’s wishes for the administration of health care in the event they become incapacitated.
“We have seen instances where children or associates or friends can take advantage of people who might be in a vulnerable state,” he said.
If the deceased lacks a last will and testament, state statutes in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin dictate where assets are disbursed, which might not align with the decedent’s wishes.
A 2019 Caring.com survey found that only 66% of survey respondents age 65 and older possessed estate planning documents such as a will or living trust.
“I’ve actually had people tell me, ‘I just don’t want to talk about it because then it will come true,’” Weidemann said. “Taking the emotion out of it for a second, it’s a better process to put something in place because it will help those you leave behind.”
GOALS OF CARE
The arrival of health problems that accompany the aging process organically spurs end-of-life conversations between Dr. Brian Sullivan and his patients.
Sullivan, an internist at Medical Associates, takes the opportunity to help them assess their priorities.
“When people are really at the end of their lives, for a lot of patients, the goal very quickly becomes not to live longer but to live better,” Sullivan said. “How everyone defines quality of life is different.”
Some patients hope to continue living in their homes. Others want to see the birth of a grandchild.
Once medicine can no longer offer hope of a cure, care is tailored to help patients achieve their objectives, which often focuses on increasing comfort and functioning.
Hospice of Dubuque, where Sullivan is the medical co-director, serves patients within a 30-mile radius.
People who have decided to stop aggressive curative treatment and are expected to live six months or less can enter the hospice program, which currently has more than 100 patients enrolled.
Tim Saunders, a palliative care nurse practitioner, encourages patients to finalize their medical wishes while they are still lucid.
Do they want life-sustaining procedures to be withheld or withdrawn if they only would prolong the dying process? What about artificially provided nutrition or hydration?
“I know that this is a difficult conversation,” he tells them, “but I think it is important for us to converse about it at this point while you’re still able to make your needs known.”
Saunders added, “You’d be surprised at how many people really want to have that conversation.”
TAKING CHARGE
Judy Kaiser’s physicians told her she had a 5% chance of surviving surgery, so she spent the month leading up to it planning her funeral.
The diagnosis in 2016 was unexpected — clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The cancer had metastasized into her lungs, buttocks muscle and bone, pancreas, liver and brain.
Most disconcerting was that Kaiser, now 69, felt no symptoms before doctors detected the tumor, which had spread across her abdomen.
“You can’t understand how all that can be inside you,” she said.
A professed planner, Kaiser saw the funeral as a bookend to her life over which she could exert a measure of control.
The rural Hazel Green, Wis., resident kept a tablet at her bedside and, when she woke in the middle of the night, tapped out lists.
“I had a really hard time sleeping,” she said. “I had too many things to get done.”
She selected funeral songs, wrote her obituary, assembled the contact information of people to inform upon her death and noted the bank accounts, insurance policies and magazine subscriptions her family needed to know about.
The menu for her funeral meal still includes root beer, brats, potato salad, chips and beans.
“I am going to have a root beer kegger,” Kaiser said with a laugh.
After a successful surgery and multiple rounds of chemotherapy, the cancer is in remission. So long as her current regimen continues to work, she will keep taking a daily pill.
“When it doesn’t, I have decisions to make that I’m comfortable with,” Kaiser said.
PLANNING AHEAD
Kaiser’s funeral will be overseen by Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, located in Cuba City, Wis.
Inside the airy facility are a chapel and community hall. A casket selection room features rows of sleek metal and wood models with names such as Sentry Blue and Carolina Pine.
Funeral directors Richard and Jill Krueger run the business, which has been in their family for four generations.
Of the funerals the father and daughter team officiate annually, 75% are pre-planned.
Customers have a myriad of options when arranging their final disposition.
The median cost of a funeral that includes a viewing and burial was $8,755 in 2017, according to National Funeral Directors Association. More than half of all dispositions used cremation, which when packaged with a viewing, cost $6,260.
Never having worn a suit in life, one of the Kruegers’ clients opted to be buried in his bib overalls. Others requested music by Janet Jackson, Dolly Parton and Metallica at their funeral home viewings.
“We stress that it has to be appropriate,” Richard said.
One man wanted to hold a raffle.
“When he set up his arrangements, he said, ‘No one will come to my funeral unless I have a raffle,’” Richard said. “So, when he passed away, his wife honored his wishes. Collectively, it was $500, but people didn’t know that until they got there.”
“You had to be present to win,” Jill said, chuckling.
Whatever the arrangement, the Kruegers urge families to pre-plan and personalize their service so that survivors are not left scrambling during a time of heightened emotion.
“Sometimes we get so overwhelmed with things, we forget the details,” Richard said.
When former Dubuque Chief Public Defender Daniel P. Ernst died in late 2019, his wife and three adult children spent several days together in their home working through funeral arrangements.
“My father did not really leave behind any wishes,” said Daniel R. Ernst. “I think he was mostly focused on staying alive.”
Adding to the complexity of the situation was that the siblings no longer live in Dubuque and desired to respect their mother’s wishes, as she had been their father’s primary caretaker.
The family encountered minor hiccups along the way.
Daniel and his sisters, Ruth Ernst and Ellen Kossek, jointly crafted an obituary, but it misstated their father’s place of birth, for which Daniel takes responsibility.
The siblings also were unaware of their differences of opinion concerning the selection and delegation of readings for the service.
Daniel assumed his preferences were universal, but after learning that was not the case, he worked toward a solution with his sisters.
“I think this is hard to plan for even though you know it is going to happen,” Kossek said. “You’re just busy.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Rev. Lillian Daniel, pastor at First Congregational Church of Dubuque, posits organized religion as an institution that normalizes death.
A house of worship is one of the few places where people regularly can acknowledge death’s presence, from the recitation of the Mourner’s Kaddish in Jewish synagogues to the reenactment in churches of the story of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.
Sometimes Daniel meets with dying parishioners. An impending departure offers a chance for questions and reflection.
“As hard as it sounds, it can also be a real gift,” she said. “When people know it’s coming, they’re able to have important conversations with their family and tell people how much they mean to them. They have an opportunity to try to reconcile with someone.”
Sometimes the conversation might turn toward the theological and what comes after.
“While death is a very significant moment for us in our personal story, it’s not the defining moment,” said Beth McCaw, associate professor of ministry at University of Dubuque.
In the Christian tradition, death also is not the final moment.
“Because what defines us or our existence is more a relationship. It’s about belonging to God,” she said. “I think all of us as human beings have this aching desire to not be alone. We are created for relationships with God and with one another.”
Hospice of Dubuque employee Dianne Grace regularly meets at the bedside of patients to attend to their spiritual needs.
The agency’s spiritual care coordinator and an ordained minister, she attempts to bring a community of faith to those who physically can no longer enter a place of worship.
Grace has baptized a terminally ill youth and sparred over church doctrine with a cantankerous elderly man.
Even if a patient is unresponsive, she might sit and read Bible verses aloud or pray. One patient called her a “temporary friend.”
Grace approaches the process recognizing that death is one of the most intimate times of a person’s life.
“People will say, ‘I’m ready to die,’ but then as it gets closer, that kind of changes,” she said. “People will say, ‘I’m ready to die, but how will my loved ones know I’m in pain? How will I be able to tell people what I want?’”
HOPE
Dubuque resident Mike Berg, 59, was informed in 2015 that he had early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
On average, patients older than 65 live four to eight years following their diagnosis. Although Berg’s disease is progressing slowly, said his wife, Becky, the spouses already have assembled information for his obituary and selected funeral music and headstones.
“It is what it is,” Mike said, repeating the mantra he has carried since his diagnosis. “There is nothing you can do other than what we are doing.”
Becky, 58, struggles.
“It can be really hard emotionally,” she said. “But yet I think it’s so important that he has that voice that in 10 (or) 15 years that he might not be able to help me do.”
There are mornings when Darrell Ernst fights the urge to stay inside his Bellevue, Iowa, home.
“I still need to get up and do something every day,” he said. “I know once I quit getting up and going, that’s the start of the end.”
Doctors diagnosed Ernst, who is 62, with ALS almost 2 1/2 years ago.
“It was pretty tough,” he said, his voice breaking. “I’ve been an ag mechanic my whole life. I’ve been a firefighter.”
The progressive, neurodegenerative condition, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, causes the body’s nerve cells that control voluntary muscles to slowly die. Weakness and ultimately paralysis follow, and eventually, death.
Most patients live two to five years following the onset of symptoms.
But new treatments can slow the disease’s progression, and Ernst, also a paramedic, administers his own infusions through a port in his chest.
The medication seems to be working, but he periodically struggles to acquire the necessary authorization from his insurance company to obtain it.
Darrell and his wife, Cindy, finalized their wills, but he is reluctant to draft an advanced directive.
“If it gets to that point, then it looks like I am giving up,” he said.
There are times Darrell feels afraid, but he continues to check the internet for news of novel treatments and research.
“You’ve got to feel like you’ve done everything you can do and that you’re ready to go,” he said.
When Darrell does die, he believes he will die happy. He trusts in an afterlife.
“All the years that I was a paramedic in the back of an ambulance, when stuff was going south, I always kind of figured that God had his hand on my shoulder,” he said.
Whether a patient pulled through unexpectedly or died — leaving Darrell to console a bereaved family — he thinks divine intervention undergirded his ability to face those challenges.
“Every day is a gift,” he said.
Is he prepared to die?
“Not yet. I have hope.”