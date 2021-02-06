Dubuque Main Street will co-sponsor a statewide competition that will award a total of $28,500 to its eventual winner.
The Dubuque nonprofit announced that it will direct a local contest that ties into the broader, statewide “Open 4 Business” competition.
Local applicants must complete a one-page summary outlining their business and submit it to Dubuque Main Street by Feb. 26. Extra consideration will be given to businesses that help fill a gap for goods or services not currently offered in downtown Dubuque, according to a press release.
Dubuque finalists then will present a sales pitch to a group of local judges, which will select a winner to receive $500 and represent Dubuque in the state competition.
Five finalists chosen by state representatives will each earn $8,000 toward their venture and the first-place finisher will take home an additional $20,000.
The Open 4 Business program aims to support growth and innovation among businesses throughout Iowa. Dubuque Main Street is administering the competition in partnership with Main Street Iowa and Iowa Economic Development Authority.
Existing businesses located within or planning to relocate to the Dubuque Main Street service area are eligible to apply.