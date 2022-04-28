Authorities said a Dubuque woman made more than $51,000 worth of unauthorized purchases using credit cards belonging to two related companies where she worked.
Jennifer A. Dazey, 44, of 1605 Avoca St., was arrested at 10:20 a.m. April 22, at her residence on a warrant charging first-degree theft, second-degree theft, two counts each of unauthorized use of a credit card over $10,000 and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 and five counts of unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,500.
Court documents state that ServPro of Dubuque and its affiliate MB Mold and Air Quality Testing alerted the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department on March 23 of internal thefts at the companies.
ServPro’s controller told authorities that while investigating an internal theft from a prior incident, additional discrepancies were found on several credit cards. These discrepancies were traced to Dazey, a former employee.
An investigation determined that six credit cards belonging to ServPro were used to make 756 unauthorized purchases totaling $44,095 and three credit cards belonging to MB Mold were used to make 82 unauthorized purchases totaling $6,935, according to documents.
The purchases occurred between 2015-2020.
Documents state that more than 100 of the purchases were made on a company Amazon account and that items were delivered to Dazey’s residence.