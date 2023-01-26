A prominent national politician forged lasting local ties during two visits to Dubuque.
Hubert H. Humphrey’s local ties were recalled upon his death 45 years ago.
Humphrey served as the vice president of the United States from 1965 to 1969 and represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate from 1949 to 1964 and from 1971 to 1978. A Democrat, Humphrey lost the 1968 presidential election to Republican Richard Nixon.
Recommended for you
Humphrey died Jan. 13, 1978. He was 66.
The Telegraph Herald wrote about local reaction Humphrey’s passing in its Jan. 15, 1978, edition.
HHH ‘CHARMED’ DUBUQUE DURING HIS 2 VISITS
Sen. Hubert H. Humphrey made at least two campaign appearances in Dubuque during his long political career — one in 1959 and the second in 1964.
A crowd of nearly 3,500 gathered at Dubuque’s Municipal Airport on Oct. 16, 1964, to hear Humphrey, who then was campaigning for vice president, stump for local and state candidates.
Humphrey also lashed out against Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater in his one-hour stop. The brief campaign appearance was Humphrey’s last visit to Dubuque.
The crowd, some of which arrived in dozens of chartered buses from a 200-mile radius around Dubuque, swarmed Humphrey as he made his way back to the plane, forcing Humphrey to hop up on a fork lift to board the plane.
Thomas J. Mulgrew III, of Dubuque, remembers that 1964 visit. Mulgrew was Dubuque County Democratic chairman that year and remembers Humphrey as “one of the most charming men I ever met in my life.”
“When I had a conversation with him, he seemed totally interested in me,” Mulgrew said.
Another Dubuque resident recalled his friendship with Humphrey over the years. Charles Murphy was the master of ceremonies at Humphrey’s 1959 visit to Dubuque.
Murphy said that the 1959 event was held at the American Legion Hall, which now is destroyed.
“Hubert would always come down and help raise money,” Murphy said. “He was that kind of man.”
Murphy recalled that at the 1959 event, he spotted “two grand old Irish ladies from the south end of town” who had done a lot for the Democratic party. Murphy suggested to Humphrey that he go over and talk with them.
“And he did,” Murphy said. “He warmed the cockles of their hearts. He was very kind.”
The 1959 event started a lasting friendship between Murphy and Humphrey. Murphy said that he saw Humphrey from time to time and the two exchanged postcards over the years.
“Hubert Humphrey was one of the most charming guys I ever met,” Murphy said. “He had warmth, dedication and loyalty. He knew what hard work was. He was really at home with the ‘princes’ and the ‘paupers.’”
Murphy recalls the time that he and other Dubuquers traveled to Washington and had their picture taken with Humphrey in his office.
“I have it right here in my wallet,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.