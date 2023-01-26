19641016HubertHumphrey5.jpg
On Oct. 16, 1964, Democratic vice presidential aspirant Sen. Hubert Humphrey breezed into Dubuque, greeted a wildly-cheering, flag-waving crowd of 3,500 at the municipal airport and tore into Republican presidential candidate Barry Goldwater. People came from as far as 200 miles to catch a glimpse of Humphrey.

 Gordon Harding

A prominent national politician forged lasting local ties during two visits to Dubuque.

Hubert H. Humphrey’s local ties were recalled upon his death 45 years ago.

