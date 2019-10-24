A Dubuque-based agency is gathering stakeholders along the route of a proposed passenger rail line stretching to Rockford, Ill., to help establish the scope of services for a feasibility study.
Chandra Ravada, transportation director for the East Central Iowa Intergovernmental Association, said the Dubuque Metropolitan-Area Transportation Study technical advisory and policy joint board this month approved the structure for the feasibility study.
Ravada said the municipalities and counties along the proposed route of the passenger rail service that would connect Rockford to Dubuque will help determine what specifically will be studied. Discussions will be held as a group, Ravada said.
The scope of the study should be finalized by next month, according to Ravada. He previously said ECIA will apply for State of Illinois funding to cover the costs of the study.
Once the feasibility evaluation is complete, it would be forwarded to State of Illinois officials, who would be in charge of the next steps.