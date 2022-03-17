A prominent Dubuque County Republican seeks to challenge a longtime Democratic state representative in this fall’s election.
Jennifer Smith, an active member and former chair of the county Republican Party, this week filed to run in the new Iowa House of Representatives District 72. The district covers most of the western part of Dubuque, the northernmost area of the city and rural communities due north to the Dubuque County line.
Democrat Chuck Isenhart has represented portions of Dubuque in the Iowa House since 2008 and has filed to run for reelection in District 72. No other candidates have filed for the seat.
Smith said she is running to ensure that rural residents of the new district are given a choice and voice in their representation.
“The district has changed. It is not just the major urban area — it’s still the city of Dubuque but also rural areas and more of the suburban areas,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that they had an option, (and) they are being represented.”
In 2020, Smith came up short against Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, in a bid for the Iowa Senate District 50 seat.
During that election, she said, the COVID-19 pandemic hampered her ability to engage with voters through in-person events. This time around, she looks forward to meeting constituents and hearing their concerns.
Smith said many of the issues on which she focused during her 2020 campaign, including pro-life policies, education and workforce development, still are relevant. In the wake of the pandemic, she also is concerned about “central government overreach.”
“If nothing else, the COVID-19 pandemic really showed how the federal government wanted to put in restrictions at the state level,” she said. “We in Iowa know how to handle ourselves and take care of what we need to do.”
After years of involvement in local and state Republican politics, Smith believes her negotiation skills and willingness to take on tough topics would help her succeed in the Iowa House.
“I ask a lot of questions, so I can come at things from multiple perspectives,” she said. “You’re never going to make everybody happy, but … by asking a lot of questions, I’m able to come up with some sort of idea that hopefully (offers) enough for everyone.”