A man who struck another with a rock and stole a backpack in July in Dubuque pleaded guilty and was convicted of first-degree theft.
Tyler M. Barber, 22, of 605 Rhomberg Ave., entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of first-degree theft on Sept. 4, according to court documents. Barber was originally charged with first-degree robbery in an incident on July 11, when documents state that Barber struck Ryan M. Steil, 32, no permanent address, with a rock, tackled him to the ground and punched him repeatedly before taking his University of Northern Iowa backpack outside Next Phase bar, 1700 Central Ave.
District Court Judge Thomas A Bitter on Monday sentenced Barber to a suspended 10-year prison sentence and ordered that he reside at a residential treatment facility for one year.