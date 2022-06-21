Police said an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley.

Rovertis Williams Jr., 58, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said Williams was unconscious at 8:04 p.m. when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street.

Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control.

