Authorities said a man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash last week on the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque
But John J. Gerber, 68, of Bloomington, Ill., refused treatment at the scene, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Sunday.
The crash occurred at about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on the Northwest Arterial near its intersection with John F. Kennedy Road. The report states that Gerber was northbound on the Northwest Arterial when he failed to negotiate a curve. His motorcycle crashed into a ditch.