A regional director from the staff office of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, will hold office hours next week in Dubuque County.

Rochelle Fuller will be available from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 15 at Farley City Hall, 301 First St. NW, according to a press release.

The release states that the office hours are intended to help Iowa residents seeking assistance

regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on federal policy.

Grassley will not be in attendance.

