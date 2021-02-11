MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Maquoketa Community School District students will switch to a four-day school week with longer days starting next week.
School board members this week approved the calendar as proposed, Superintendent Chris Hoover said. No one spoke at a public hearing on the matter.
School days will be lengthened by 20 minutes starting Tuesday, Feb. 16, and students will switch to attending classes Monday through Thursday. They no longer will have remote learning days on Friday as they have so far this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students have a previously scheduled day off on Monday, Feb. 15.
District leaders made the calendar change in response to a new law requiring districts to offer fully in-person learning.
Hoover previously said the new calendar aims to create as little disruption to the current schedule as possible, allows staff to keep supporting students learning online and ensures buildings can be thoroughly disinfected.