The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Gary J. Hayes, 50, of 790 Lowell St., was arrested at 6 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary, two counts of forgery and forgery-credit card fraud.
- Terrance P. Kelly, 50, of 2783 LaMotte Drive, was arrested at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Century Drive on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Jason M. Weiland, 45, of Sherrill, Iowa, was arrested at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in rural Dubuque on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.