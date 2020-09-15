The Telegraph Herald's latest vintage photo book, "The '70s, Volume 1: 1970-74," captures the city in the time of disco, bell bottoms and all things shagadelic.
Leading up to the book's release, we'll be running a selection of mystery photos from the TH '70s archives, asking readers to help identify the people pictured.
Today's mystery photo has been solved. Bill Burkhart and Mary Jo Winter are the couple pictured inside a customized van in July 1974, taken at Eagle Point Park. Stay tuned for more.
"The '70s, Volume 1: 1970-74" can be pre-ordered by visiting store.telegraphherald.com. Copies will be available later this month.