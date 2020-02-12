More than two-thirds of Dubuque residents surveyed feel the city should allow leashed pets in most city parks, while less than one quarter disagree, according results of a recent online city poll.
“They want responsible dog owners to be able to have a good time,” Dubuque Parks and Recreation commission member Robin Kennicker said Tuesday night.
Commission members met Tuesday to review public feedback gathered by city officials and to advance the proposal.
Commission members voted unanimously to draft a recommendation that would go before the City Council in March asking it to proceed with a proposed ordinance. The plan would include a slight change stating unleashed animals found on city property “may,” as opposed to “shall,” be impounded.
“Police need that ability to make that judgment call,” commission member Jennifer Tigges said.
The city conducted an online, self-selected survey, and the commission held a special, two-hour meeting Jan. 14 to hear public input on the proposed ordinance.
Of the more than 600 people who participated in the online survey from Jan. 2 to 17, 470 were supportive of pets in parks, with 68 recommending changes to the proposed ordinance. A total of 133 people disagreed with the proposed ordinance, and four were indifferent.
Proponents argued dogs are part and parcel of family life for locals and visitors alike, with dog-friendly recreation opportunities increasingly seen as an expected amenity, with Dubuque as the only major city in Iowa that does not allow leashed pets in parks. Supporters say the change will lead to healthier dog owners and increased use of city parks.
Opponents argued the proposed city ordinance lacks a mechanism to keep dangerous, unvaccinated or untagged dogs out of city parks. They suggest adding another dog park as an alternative. Opponents also raised concerns about waste disposal and safety with dogs and children running around in the same area.
Commission members said costs of signs and waste-disposal stations have been reviewed by a city working group. They said costs would be mitigated by dollars already set aside by the city to explore another pet park. Local businesses, too, have expressed an interest in providing financial support, according to working group members.
The city would need to assess staffing needs for animal control, and educational programs have been proposed to promote responsible pet ownership, according to city staff.
“The public has shown support of this ordinance,” the working group wrote the commission. “The plans to address concerns with regards to implementation costs and educational opportunities of this ordinance proposal have been conceptualized.”