A Dubuque university campus is currently locked down because of a social-media threat.
Clarke University is closed due to “an active social media threat to the Clarke community,” according to the school’s website.
The website states that the closure is effective “until further notice.”
An email sent to the school’s students and employees states that university officials “are aware of threats toward the university made on social media.”
University administration and the Dubuque Police Department are investigating the threats, according to the email.
The email advises employees to remain at home or return home, except for the school’s campus security.
On-campus students are advised to remain in the building in which they live with the door locked and shades closed.
According to Clarke's website, graduate students moved in to their campus residences Thursday. First-year students are scheduled to move in Aug. 25 and returning students on Aug. 28.
The first day of fall classes is Aug. 29.
This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.