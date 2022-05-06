Two of the top draws at Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium love to play, crave green peppers and recently received first and last names.
Tom Sawyer, age 4, and Becky Thatcher, 3, are the museum’s North American river otters. The two were named after Mark Twain characters.
The Telegraph Herald will regularly provide a closer look at the museum’s creatures, starting with the otters.
Here are five facts about the furry pair:
FROM REHABILITATION TO THE RIVER MUSEUM
River otters are native to the region. Tom and Becky were orphaned pups who arrived at the river museum from a wildlife rehabilitation center in 2019.
TOM IS THE DARKER ONE
Otters are members of the weasel family. Tom and Becky are both about 3 feet long.
Mark Beshel, the museum’s assistant curator of living collections, said a good way to tell the pair apart is by color.
“If you look at them side-by-side, the male is darker — the female is a much lighter color,” he said. “She’s more of a golden brown and he’s more of a deep, rich chocolate color.”
PLAY ALL DAY? ALMOST
The otters have a life expectancy of 15 to 20 years in captivity, where they receive regular medical care and avoid predators. The relative youth of the Dubuque pair helps explain the playfulness.
“They still have a lot of energy and they play a lot,” Beshel said. “They are active 60 to 70% of the day when our guests are here.”
BEDTIME ROUTINE
“They do sleep a lot because they burn a lot of energy swimming around and being as active as they are,” Beshel said.
The otters share a bedroom behind a rock wall in their enclosure.
“In their bedroom, they have got four large beach towels and two large bedsheets that are anchored to the wall that we change out every day,” Beshel said. “We do a lot of laundry for our otters because they go in there (to their bedroom) and they’re wet. They roll around and rest and cuddle with each other.”
GOING CRAZY FOR … GREEN PEPPERS
The otters are omnivores who eat a wide variety of food three times per day.
“They get a mixture of ground meat and they get some pellet food, and they also get a lot of fish and a lot of seafood,” Beshel said. “They get clams, squid, crab, crayfish, all different kinds of fish, including trout and salmon.”
The otters get fruits and vegetables, too.
“They like bananas and slices of apple and they love carrots,” Beshel said. “One of their favorite foods is green pepper. We will slice up green peppers and they just go crazy for them. You can hear them crunching away on those green peppers and carrots.”