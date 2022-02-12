The Super Bowl isn’t just a football game. It’s a series of superlatives.
It’s annually the most-watched show on TV. It’s a showcase of the most-expensive TV commercials, and it’s second only to Thanksgiving as the single day when Americans consume the most food.
Here is a guide to how, when and what to watch on Sunday, Feb. 13, when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
TUNING IN
NBC, the Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo and the Peacock streaming service will broadcast the game, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Prior to the game, NBC will broadcast the NFL-produced film, “Road to the Super Bowl,” at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by a five-hour pregame show beginning at noon.
Al Michaels will call the game, alongside Cris Collinsworth.
Nearly 92 million viewers tuned in to last year’s Super Bowl, down from a record high of more than 114 million viewers in 2015 but still the most-watched broadcast of the year.
MEET THE TEAMS
The Los Angeles Rams finished the regular season 12-5, winning the NFC West, and become the first team to host a conference championship game and the Super Bowl two weeks later. Last year, Tampa Bay was the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
The Rams’ roster includes two players each who played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers, according to the team’s updated game notes.
Jake Gervase is a safety from Davenport, Iowa, who played at Iowa. Alaric Jackson is a former Hawkeye from Detroit.
David Edwards, of Downers Grove, Ill., and Rob Havenstein, of Mount Airy, Md., both are offensive linemen who went to Wisconsin.
Additionally, Christian Rozeboom, a linebacker, is from Sioux Center, Iowa, and attended South Dakota State. Landon Akers, a wide receiver on the Rams’ practice squad, is a rookie from Iowa State. He is from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North with a 10-7 record, eventually winning their third conference crown with a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was a member of the Rams’ coaching staff from 2017 to 2018, serving as assistant wide receivers coach.
There are no players from local colleges on Cincinnati’s active roster for the Super Bowl, according to the team’s updated game notes.
Former Hawkeye offensive lineman Riley Reiff is on the Bengals’ injured reserve list. Reiff is from Parkston, S.D. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels is a former Hawkeye on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He is from Stratford, N.J. Cincinnati’s strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese attended Wisconsin.
Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow was born in Iowa. His father coached at times for Iowa State and for Ames High School while the family was in the state.
WHO’S HUNGRY?
Aside from Thanksgiving, Americans eat more on Super Bowl Sunday than any other day, according to a report from United Food and Commercial Workers.
The grocery delivery service Instacart surveyed its users for a sense of what people will eat during the Super Bowl. The firm reports that one in three of the company’s customers will order chips leading up to Sunday, with tortilla chips edging potato chips in popularity, 76% to 70%. One in 25 Instacart customers will order chicken wings.
Industry trade group American Pizza Community estimates that 12.5 million pizzas are ordered annually during the Super Bowl, with the peak ordering time one hour before kickoff.
DON’T TOUCH THE REMOTE
Super Bowl commercials continue to be popular — and expensive. The cost of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial is up to a record $7 million, according to NBC. Here are five of this year’s commercials generating buzz ahead of the broadcast:
• Amazon’s Alexa can read minds in a commercial featuring married celebrity couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.
• Lindsay Lohan appears in a Planet Fitness ad featuring cameos by Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner.
• Former Super Bowl-winning linebacker Jarod Mayo tackles people to discourage food waste in a Hellmann’s mayonnaise ad that also features comedian Pete Davidson.
• Dr. Evil and other characters from the “Austin Powers” film series appear in a General Motors spot.
• An “oversharing” mom appears in an ad for Carvana.