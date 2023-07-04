Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau and Galena Territory Association will hold a free Farm Fun Day this weekend, and area residents of all ages are invited to attend.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 8 at Shenandoah Riding Center, 200 N Brodrecht Rd. in Galena, according to an online announcement.
Attendees can milk a cow, make ice cream, visit a petting zoo, make a “circle of earth” bracelet and more.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
