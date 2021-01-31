Dubuque Community Schools leaders are starting to consider significant measures aimed at reducing operational costs.
While no official decisions or recommendations have been made, some early ideas include reducing the number of schools in the district.
“We’re ready to bring a conversation forward that looks at efficiencies in the district and at least start that conversation knowing that it is not a decision made tonight ... but I’m hopefully beginning some talking points that we can flesh out in the coming months,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans told school board members during a recent work session.
The conversations come as district leaders say years of low state aid increases are taking a toll on the district’s budget. They said creating efficiencies will be key to the district’s long-term financial future and, ultimately, their ability to serve students.
“What are those grand goals that we want to be that’s driven by what’s best for students, what’s best for families, what’s best for taxpayers, what’s sustainable, but also what are those other pieces,” Rheingans said. “I think there are those bigger pictures of, what is it we want it to be for all of our kids.”
Outlook
During a meeting last week, district Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher showed board members one possible financial scenario based on current trends.
Assuming state aid increases of 1% to 2% in the next three fiscal years and an enrollment increase of 100 next school year, Kelleher projected the district’s unspent balance dropping from about $10.5 million in the 2019-2020 year to about $1.4 million in the 2023-2024 school year.
Dubuque Community Schools officials’ goal is to have about one month’s worth of expenditures in their unspent balance — which is like a savings account for the general fund. Their goal for the 2023-2024 school year would be about $12.2 million.
Kelleher said a recent announcement that the district is receiving $6.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief gives officials more time to plan, but the unspent balance would still decline.
“Basically, the same situation is occurring,” Kelleher said. “There’s still that decrease in unspent balance.”
Rheingans said Kelleher’s projections are “extremely conservative” but that the trend is still very concerning.
The ways to change that trajectory are to operate more efficiently or to hope state lawmakers approve more significant state aid increases, Rheingans said. Those increases have averaged 1.75% annually over the last 10 years, but district costs have risen more rapidly.
Rheingans noted that in 2016, district officials cut a little more than $3 million from their budget because they were in a similar situation. That increased the unspent balance, though it soon started to decline again.
“That’s unfortunately the roller coaster that you’re on when you look at staffing as the way to balance your budget,” he said.
Rheingans said it is time to look at ways to get out of that cycle by finding efficiencies within the district.
Building efficiencies
As one possible consideration, district officials have started to examine the economically efficient size for a school building.
Rheingans told board members that while the combined enrollment at Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools is similar to the enrollment at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, it costs about $3.8 million more in total to operate those two schools compared to Roosevelt.
“That’s a pretty sobering piece,” Rheingans said.
One solution could be to reduce the number of middle schools from three to two. Options could include remodeling an existing building or constructing a new one, Rheingans said. School attendance boundaries for the two middle schools could be aligned with those for the district’s two high schools.
“It does speak to an opportunity and an economy of scale that could significantly impact our district saving these dollars,” Rheingans said. “It right-sizes, or flattens out, our unspent balance, which eventually will lead to an opportunity for more programming or better-paid teachers (and staff).”
Officials have done similar calculations based on different-sized elementary schools and found that it costs close to $1 million less to operate one school with four classes per grade level than two schools with two classes per grade level.
Rheingans said reducing the number of middle schools and reconfiguring or combining some elementary schools could lead to annual savings of $5 million or more, which could be used for initiatives such as class-size reductions.
“It is quite possible for a student to be in a slightly bigger building … but in a smaller class because the resources, the dollars are there for that, or to have additional programming there for them,” Rheingans said.
Kelleher said that beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, the district could issue $60 million-plus in bonds to construct a building or expand or remodel existing ones.
Rheingans told board members that because the district’s unspent balance is expected to decline before that, officials also need to think about medium- and long-term solutions, such as asking voters to approve a general obligation bond or reorganizing facilities in the short term until the district can access more funding.
Rheingans said previous board discussions about building an elementary school in the area of the Southwest Arterial would be part of the district’s conversations.
Other properties
Rheingans also told board members they could consider the future of other district properties that do not have school buildings.
The district owns the 50-acre Dubuque Soccer Complex and leases it to Dubuque Soccer Alliance for $1 per year. The current lease will end in a couple of years, so one option might be to sell that land while giving the soccer alliance a chance to purchase it, have a permanent home and make improvements to the site.
“That is one other piece of property that has served the community well but probably doesn’t, long term, serve the taxpayers who need those resources to go into schools,” Rheingans said.
Dubuque Soccer Alliance includes representatives of all of the soccer organizations in the city. Group President Chris Maiers said that if the district decides to sell the property, his ideal scenario would be for his group to purchase it and look at ways they can make capital improvements.
“We’ve kind of been preparing for this and wanted to get the stance of the school district,” Maiers said. “There’s been no talk of any kind of price or anything, but we are pursuing.”
Rheingans also noted that the district owns Valentine Park, though it is used by the City of Dubuque. Officials could consider a variety of options for that land, he said.
Looking ahead
As he listened to Rheingans present future discussion points, School Board Member Mike Donohue said district leaders can hope that state funding will change — a scenario he thought unlikely — or they can work to create a different educational model.
“To somehow just magically think this is going to take care of itself, we’re a little derelict in our duties if we’re not thinking about this,” he said. “The reality is, we’re charged with this. We’re charged with how we create a new model that is sustainable.”
Donohue suggested that board members start meeting twice per month — one for general board business and another to discuss planning for the future. Other board members agreed with that sentiment, and district leaders said they would look into the best way to schedule more meetings going forward.
Board President Tami Ryan likewise said it is time to start planning for how the district will operate going forward so it remains financially sound.
“We can’t keep saying that this is going to be something that we are going to keep talking about,” she said. “This is something we have to start planning for.”