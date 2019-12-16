Dubuque County supervisors recently gave their blessing for county officials to gather price quotes to replace a motor in one of two county-owned boats.
The county maintains two boats, one north and one south of Lock and Dam No. 11.
County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston and Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the motor for the south-side boat needs a new powerhead. Preston estimated it would cost about $6,000 to replace the piece of equipment, compared $10,000 to $12,000 to buy a new, quieter, more-environmentally friendly motor.
“When we have to get in and use it, it’s emergency situations 90% of the time, where we need to go out and rescue (someone),” Preston told the county supervisors. “And (we) need something dependable.”
Kennedy said he and Preston assume county officials will need to use the boat this spring in anticipation of river flooding.
When not needed for emergencies, Kennedy said, county conservation workers use the boat to patrol county parks on the weekend during the summer and to support the sheriff’s department in search and rescue operations.