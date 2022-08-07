Autopsy results from Maquoketa killings released
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Autopsy results released Thursday detail the violent manners of death of three family members killed last month in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
But questions remain in the case, including the motive of the suspected killer.
Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from “a gunshot wound and multiple sharp force injuries;” his wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42, died from “multiple sharp force injuries;” and the couple’s daughter, Lula Schmidt, 6, died from “a gunshot wound and strangulation,” according to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The Schmidt family resided in Cedar Falls and was camping at the park.
The release states that all three deaths have been ruled as homicides.
The suspected killer, Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, Neb., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death has been ruled a suicide. Police found Sherwin’s body outside the campground but within a wooded area of the park. The release notes that all evidence collected to this point can “substantiate Sherwin was the perpetrator of the homicides and acted alone.”
Tyler and Sarah Schmidt’s 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the July 22 attack without injury.
2 killed in crash near Farley
FARLEY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of two people killed when a vehicle rear-ended a sanitation vehicle Tuesday on U.S. 20 near Farley.
Miranda L. Held, 20, and Samuel J. Linck, 21, both of Cedar Falls, were killed in the crash, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
A report states that Held was driving with Linck east on U.S. 20 near mile marker 300 at 5:13 p.m. when she attempted to pass vehicles by entering a turning lane and rear-ended an eastbound sanitation vehicle driven by Adam R. Linden, 32, of Sherrill, Iowa, that was waiting to turn north onto Olde Castle Road.
Dubuque County Supervisors vote to drop conduit plan
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, split 2-1, told staff to stop developing a proposal that would have led to a countywide, county-owned line of conduit to carry high-speed internet fiber west from the City of Dubuque.
County Information Technology Director Nathan Gilmore had spent 18 months originating and then, per supervisors’ request, fleshing out his pitch to use millions of dollars from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act appropriation to build the project either along the Heritage Trail or Old Highway Road. His plan would have connected the county’s own facilities to “anchor institutions” — municipal, health or education facilities — along a central, east-west line with county-owned conduit to carry fiber for the county, but also to be leased by internet providers.
At Monday’s meeting, Supervisor Ann McDonough remained a “supporter and advocate” of the “middle mile” broadband fiber project. But, Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham remained unconvinced.
“We’ve had some good studying and good conversation,” Wickham said. “But it’s coming up short for me right now to pull the trigger.”
Art museum seeks $3 million for expansion plans
The Dubuque Museum of Art is seeking a grant to help fund the early stages of a planned expansion of its facilities.
If received, the $3 million grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Nonprofit Innovation Fund would help pay for the early planning and design phase of the project to expand the museum’s footprint and provide more space to commit to programming and establishing permanent exhibits.
Dubuque City Council members recently unanimously approved a letter of support for the museum’s grant application.
The Nonprofit Innovation Fund is using $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to support initiatives of nonprofits in Iowa.
Gary Stoppelman, executive director of the museum, said there are currently no definitive plans for where or how the museum will expand, but funding from Iowa Economic Development Authority would partially pay for any design fees, property acquisition costs and site demolition and preparation, all of which would occur this year and in 2023 if the required funding is secured.
Alliance secures funding in hopes of purchasing Dubuque Soccer Complex
A local organization says it has secured financing to submit a bid in hopes of purchasing the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Officials with Dubuque Soccer Alliance said in a press release Thursday that they have prepared a sealed bid to submit to the Dubuque Community School District to purchase the complex. The district is accepting bids on the property through Aug. 18.
The alliance currently leases the soccer complex from the district for $1 per year, though that lease expires in May 2023.
The property has been appraised at $1.55 million, and alliance officials in May gave the district a letter stating that they intended to buy the property at that value.
Dubuque County Fair reports more than 43,000 attendees
Last week’s Dubuque County Fair welcomed 43,756 attendees.
The 69th annual event featured a host of livestock exhibitions, contests, concerts and more.
Fairgrounds General Manager Kevin Kotz said the busiest day of this year’s fair was Tuesday, when just over 12,000 people attended. Fair admission was free on that day, including the evening’s concert featuring Twitty and Lynn.
The fair also saw more than 8,000 attendees on both Saturday and Sunday.
Country-rap duo The Lacs and country singer Chase Matthew headlined a concert Thursday night for a crowd of 1,712. The following evening, 1,012 people attended the Pop 2000 tour, hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC fame and featuring artists O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook and LFO.
Overall, attendance fell below last year’s numbers, which topped 50,000 for the week.
