Valentine’s Day often sparks images of Cupid with his trusty bow and arrow, candy hearts adorned with loving expressions, chocolates in heart-shaped boxes and bouquets of red roses.
But for many in the tri-states, the holiday has come to mean much more.
We asked readers to share how they celebrate the holiday each year. From the romantic, to touching bonds between parent and child, to new traditions taking hold among friends, here are a few of the stories we gathered.
Keeping it in the family
With a family name like Valentine, one might think that Valentine’s Day would hold a special place in a person’s heart.
But for Dubuque resident Lisa Valentine, that’s proven to be only partly true.
“It’s a part of who I am, and my grandpa was always very proud of our last name,” she said. “He used to say that for us, every day was Valentine’s Day. But then I think back to being in elementary school, when kids would bring valentines to school that said, ‘Lisa Valentine, would you be my valentine?’ I would just think to myself, ‘Yuck!’”
However, in time, Valentine, 45, warmed to the holiday through a tradition focused on her three children, now ages 15, 18 and 20.
After her divorce four years ago and inspired by an article she stumbled upon, Valentine started cutting out paper hearts to place on the outside of her children’s bedroom doors.
Upon the hearts, she wrote words such as “kind” and “huge heart,” highlighting the unique qualities she loved most about her children.
“I just wanted to do something special for them to remind them of how special they are to me,” Valentine said. “At first, they thought I was going a little overboard. But they kept them up for the rest of the year. As I was taking down the old hearts to throw them away and replace them with new hearts the following year, they asked to keep them.”
Valentine begins with one heart on Feb. 1 and continues adding an additional heart each day through Feb. 14 — even for her oldest, who is attending Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“I gave them to her boyfriend,” Valentine said. “He put them on her door each day. She also kept them up all year.”
The tradition has deepened Valentine’s appreciation for the holiday, as well as provided it with a profound new meaning.
“Usually, it’s a holiday people always buy chocolate and roses,” she said. “But none of that stuff is really what’s meaningful. I look at Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to show your family and the people you love the most just how much you care about them.”
It’s not just about romance but, rather, showing unconditional love, Valentine emphasized.
Despite Valentine’s early resistance to the holiday, she said her family’s connection to it always has made it special — beyond just their last name.
“My grandma used to send us Valentine’s Day cards in the mail growing up, and they were so special to me,” she said. “My own mom continues this tradition with my children. The hearts that I make for my kids’ doors is a daily reminder that they are loved unconditionally. It’s unique and genuine.”
Tradition with a twist
For couples such as Todd and Becky Richmond, of Platteville, Wis., the day is about celebrating the love they share with one another.
“I proposed to Becky on Valentine’s Day in 2008 at Timmerman’s Supper Club in East Dubuque (Ill.),” said Todd, 67. “It was the second time around for both of us. I got down on one knee — the whole nine yards.”
Unlike some who might return to the scene of such a spectacle each year to reminisce, Todd and Becky, 56, instead take turns picking a different restaurant at which to enjoy a romantic dinner each Valentine’s Day.
There are certain rules that apply to make it unpredictable, Todd explained.
“It must be a surprise, and it must be a restaurant that neither of us has ever been to,” he said. “Whoever chooses the restaurant drives there and buys the meal.”
The couple also documents each outing in a scrapbook.
In the past 14 years, they have covered a lot of ground.
They visited local establishments, such as Pepper Sprout in Dubuque; Kalmes Restaurant & Catering in St. Donatus, Iowa; Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, the Goldmoor Inn and the Desoto House Hotel in Galena, Ill.; and the Mineral Point (Wis.) Mining Co. But the couple also has counted trips to Samba Brazilian Grill and Fresco Restaurant in Madison, Wis., as well as Quivey’s Grove in Fitchburg, Wis., among their Valentine’s Day outings.
Apart from commemorating their engagement, Todd said part of the inspiration for the tradition was derived from his parents — busy farmers who always took one night per week to go out to dinner with one another, no matter what.
“It’s wonderful and very romantic and fun,” Todd said of he and Becky’s tradition. “It keeps the spark alive. That’s the biggest thing for us is having fun together, and we’ve had a lot of fun over the years. That’s so important to any relationship.
“Always take time out, even if it’s just one regular night a week, to go out and have some fun together — without the kids, without friends, without anyone else. Just the two of you.”
All dressed up
Since 2003, longtime friends David Miller, of Platteville, and Loretta DeGroat, of Belmont, Wis., have attended the annual Buddy Holly Dance at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, which typically takes place on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day.
The event features live music that pays homage to Holly, J.P. Richardson, aka The Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens, who died in a plane crash in February 1959 in Clear Lake, Iowa. There also are dance and costume contests.
“Loretta came up with a poodle skirt, saddle shoes and a high school letter sweater,” Miller said. “I managed a white sport coat and a pink carnation, after the song by the same name, black shoes and pearl gray spats. I found some Brylcreem and a switchblade comb.”
One year, the pair won first place as the best-dressed couple. Two years later, they won again in the same category and wearing the same outfits.
“The next year, certain we wouldn’t win again, I exchanged my summer, semiformal attire for a white tie and tails, a top hat, a solid gold knights cross, a coronet insignia and a formal black cane,” Miller said. “To our utter surprise, we won again, for the third time.”
In recent years, Miller has swapped that attire for a white sport coat, a checkered suit and even a zoot suit.
The two said they enjoy the dancing, the music and the opportunity to get dressed up for an evening.
“We look forward to it every year,” Miller said.
Galentine’s Day
Newer ways to mark the day also are beginning to emerge, straying away from Valentine’s Day’s myriad of longstanding traditions that focus solely on love and romance between couples.
For those who find themselves flying solo on Valentine’s Day without a special someone — or for those simply wanting to toast a significant friendship in their life — Dubuque-based fitness instructor Krissy Murphy Mueller said there’s no need to sweat it.
For a couple of years, she has teamed up with her best friend and local musician Elizabeth Mary to host events, dubbed “Sippin’ with My Omies,” at local bars and restaurants. It combines live music with light yoga and, of course, plenty of libations.
During a previous year, the women hosted a Valentine’s Day event at Stone Cliff Winery in the Port of Dubuque. This year, they planned a Valentine/Galentine theme following Valentine’s Day at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 1st & Main in Dubuque.
“In general with Sippin,’ we’re so much about bringing people together,” Mueller said. “But we always want people to feel comfortable. When we originally did this with Stone Cliff, it was set up as more of a date night. But a lot of people don’t have dates on Valentine’s Day. Some gals might even want to ditch their husbands and leave them at home for a night out with their girlfriends instead. This just offers an opportunity for people to grab a friend and have a fun night out.”
Galentine’s Day, as it was coined in a 2010 episode of the comedy “Parks and Recreation,” aims to offer an opportunity for a more inclusive Valentine’s Day experience, whether you’re part of a couple, honoring friendships or celebrating singlehood, Mueller said.
“There are all kinds of different relationships in our life,” Mueller said. “All of them should be celebrated. When I think about some of the ups and downs I’ve been through in my life, I can’t imagine having gone through any of it without my girlfriends. And so often, we get busy with our husbands, our kids, our work and other things that we don’t always give the kind of attention to our friendships that they really need. It’s so important to do that.”