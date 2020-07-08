A rural Dubuque pharmacist has been suspended by the Iowa Board of Pharmacy for stealing stimulants from two pharmacies.
Anthony Pape “diverted controlled substances, primarily stimulants, from two pharmacies where he worked for personal use,” states board documents. The pharmacies are not named, nor when the incidents occurred.
“(Pape) emptied medication out of capsules and returned the capsules to the stock bottle, which resulted in patients receiving empty capsules and experiencing adverse outcomes,” the documents state.
The board ordered that Pape be suspended for at least six months. In order for his suspension to be lifted, he must complete a substance abuse evaluation and recommended treatment and have a “proposed worksite monitor.”
If his suspension is lifted, he will be placed on probation for five years, during which he will face rules such as he “must abstain completely from the use of alcohol and drugs” other than prescribed medication; he must participate in a chemical screening program; and he cannot work alone.