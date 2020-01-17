A Dubuque County man is accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated college student last year in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Zachary J. Lindauer, 21, of Farley, was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant issued in Iowa District Court of Black Hawk County charging third-degree sexual abuse. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.
Court documents state that on the night of Aug. 17, Lindauer met a woman at Sharky’s bar in Cedar Falls and offered to walk her back to her dorm room in the University of Northern Iowa’s Bender Hall.
Surveillance video showed the two leaving the bar and entering Bender Hall, where they got on an elevator.
“The defendant appeared to be holding or stabilizing the victim so the victim wouldn’t fall,” documents state.
The victim reported that at about midnight, Lindauer sexually assaulted her.
Court documents state that when interviewed by investigators, Lindauer said he had sex with the woman while she was intoxicated.