The galvanized steel cross can be seen over Military Road.

 Dave Kettering

Question: Is there any update on the plans to relight the large cross near Military Road south of Dubuque?

Answer: Construction on the project to raise and relight the centennial cross in the Key West area is expected to start this spring, said Tim McCaffery, president of Centennial Cross Inc., the nonprofit established to take the lead on the project.

