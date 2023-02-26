Question: Is there any update on the plans to relight the large cross near Military Road south of Dubuque?
Answer: Construction on the project to raise and relight the centennial cross in the Key West area is expected to start this spring, said Tim McCaffery, president of Centennial Cross Inc., the nonprofit established to take the lead on the project.
“We’ve got a lot of fundraising to do yet, and hopefully, we can reach our goals,” he said. “The plan is to get started this spring on it no matter what.”
The cross was built in 1937 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Archdiocese of Dubuque and was paid for by the archdiocese, Knights of Columbus Council 510 and St. Joseph Key West Parish. Blue neon lights were added to the cross in 1962. In recent years, though, the cross hasn’t been lit, and trees have grown up such that the cross can be hard to see.
Current plans call for raising the cross above the tree line, to a total height of 125 feet and to relight both sides with LED lighting, McCaffery said.
“As of right now, I believe the plan is to build a whole new structure, .. but it’s going to match what we have for the historic value,” he said.
McCaffery said officials on the project hope to have it completed by early summer.
The land on which the cross is located is owned by Joliet Building Corp., which was formed by Knights of Columbus Council 510. However, with the Joliet Event Center being sold to Cottingham & Butler, which plans to demolish the building and build a day care center, Joliet Building Corp. is being dissolved and Centennial Cross Inc. is taking the lead on the cross relighting project.
Officials currently are trying to raise $250,000 to cover the cost of the project. McCaffery said about $50,000 has been raised so far.
“The project’s been going on so long that it’s time to do it,” McCaffery said. “... I think the community will love to see it, too.”
Those interested in supporting the project can send donations to P.O. Box 1315, Dubuque, IA 52004-1315 or call McCaffery for more information at 563-590-7161.
