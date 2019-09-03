CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce recently moved its office to Cascade City Hall.
The move will help ensure the chamber collaborates with city staff and Cascade Economic Development Corp., according to chamber officials.
“We look forward to this new change and the potential for growth that it offers,” the chamber stated.
The chamber’s contact information remains the same. The organization can be reached at 563-690-8611 and director@cascadechamber.org. Its mailing address remains P.O. Box 901, Cascade IA 52033.