A Dubuque man was arrested Friday night on an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck.
The knife luckily missed all of the woman's major arteries, hospital staff reported.
Cristopher Callejas-Gonzalez, 24, of 529 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on charges of attempted murder and going armed with intent.
Court documents made available this morning state that Dubuque police responded to 2340 Central Ave. at about 7:15 p.m. Friday after a stabbing was reported. They found Melissa A. Honeyfield, 40, of 157 W. 23rd St., standing outside, holding a bedsheet to cover the about 2-inch puncture wound she had to the side of her neck.
She was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
"Medical staff advised the knife had missed all major arteries and caused only tissue damage," documents state.
Meanwhile, Callejas-Gonzalez called 911 to report that he had stabbed a woman named Melissa and relayed his current location on Lincoln Avenue.
Responding officers said Callejas-Gonzalez reported having been at 2340 Central Ave., Apt. 3, and smoking methamphetamine earlier in the day.
"He then explained he began to hear voices and believed a female was in distress within the apartment," documents state. "Callejas-Gonzalez stated he picked up a knife and 'poked' Melissa in the neck/shoulder area and continued to ask her, 'Where is Jazmin?'"
Ebony T. Hayes, 30, of 2420 Central Ave., told police that she was in the apartment with Callejas-Gonzalez and Honeyfield.
"Hayes explained she went into the bathroom, at which time she heard chairs being knocked over in the kitchen, followed by Honeyfield screaming," documents state. "Hayes opened the bathroom door and observed Callejas-Gonzalez pointing a knife at Honeyfield. Honeyfield was holding her shirt up to the left side of her neck and stated Callejas-Gonzalez had just stabbed her. Hayes advised that she heard Callejas-Gonzalez say, 'Where is Jazmin?'"
Hayes and Honeyfield locked themselves inside a bedroom to get away from the still-armed Callejas-Gonzalez. He tried breaking into the bedroom, "causing a large hole in the door." Hayes and Honeyfield tried to escape out the bedroom window, but they couldn't remove the screen.
But Callejas-Gonzalez ended up leaving, receiving a ride from Central Avenue to Lincoln Avenue. He said he left the knife in the vehicle that picked him up, and police found a knife with a 5-inch blade and blood on it underneath the front passenger seat.
Court documents do not explain who "Jazmin" is.