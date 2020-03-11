EPWORTH, Iowa — Sister Judy Callahan on Tuesday helped a room of sixth-grade girls to understand how everyday objects can be used to help others.
The students looked at a variety of items, such as a cross, insect repellent, a smart speaker, scissors and a fake rat. Their goal was to figure out ways they could use each item to serve someone else.
“Little things can help us remember ... how a child can serve others and how adults can serve others,” said Callahan, a member of Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
About 250 sixth-graders from area Catholic schools gathered at Divine Word College in Epworth for a Vocation Awareness Day sponsored by Dubuque Area Vocation Association.
The event aimed to teach students about different aspects of Catholic vocation and to have them learn more about religious life from priests, sisters, missionaries and deacons.
“It’s just constantly reaching out to young Catholics, asking them to consider, what’s God’s plan for you?” said Len Uhal, national vocation director for Divine Word Missionaries.
During the event, students heard from seminarian Ben Valentine about his decision to become a priest. He told students about the many people who encouraged him to pursue his faith and to consider joining the priesthood.
“I’ve met all of these great people who have contributed to my own vocational story,” he said.
Afterward, students separated by sex into smaller groups to learn more about different topics such as prayer, service and vows.
The Rev. Francis Rayappan, a priest with Divine Word Missionaries, talked about the vows of chastity, poverty and obedience that religious priests take.
“We all take these vows because we need to be available to people,” Rayappan said. “We need to keep Jesus Christ at the center of our lives.”
He encouraged students to live out aspects of those vows in their own lives by sharing what they have and obeying their parents.
Uhal said the event aimed to get students thinking about what God might call them to do as they get older and to encourage them to stay open to all possibilities, including the possibility of religious life.
“The more people that say something positive to you about religious vocations, the more people are open to it,” Uhal said.
McKenna Huntington, a sixth-grader at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque, participated in the service activity with Callahan. She picked out a power strip and decided she could use that item to serve others by letting people use it to charge their phones.
“You can serve anyone with almost anything,” she said.
Annie Elbert, also a Mazzuchelli sixth-grader, played a game of vocation bingo, in which she learned facts about the places where religious sisters live and the organizations they are part of, among other things.
“I think it’s something that a lot of people should experience because we’re here to figure out what God has for us in life,” she said.
Jackson Krapfl, who attends St. Francis Xavier School in Dyersville, said he learned that even though young people might not always know much about their faith or understand its importance, they can grow and learn and perhaps, one day, pursue religious life.
“You might grow strong in faith as you get older,” he said.