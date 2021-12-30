PEOSTA, Iowa — A Peosta man’s lifesaving efforts recently garnered a statewide award.
Larry Hoefer was one of 22 recipients of an Outstanding Service Award at Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Lifesaving Awards ceremony. Hoefer received his recognition in the Iowa Capitol rotunda among other Iowa citizens and first responders. Hoefer was the only recipient from the area.
The awards are “presented to persons who have performed a courageous act in an attempt to save an individual who was in danger of losing his or her life or to individuals who unselfishly rendered service in a time of emergency,” states a press release.
The award honored Hoefer’s actions at a Knights of Columbus steak fry at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta on Aug. 27, 2019.
Hoefer said there were probably about 100 to 150 people in attendance at the dinner, and he noticed one person who appeared to be choking.
“A couple of tables up, I saw a woman pounding on a person’s back,” Hoefer said. “I said to the wife, ‘That guy needs help.’”
Hoefer said he got up and successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver on the man. He noted that the whole incident only took a minute or a minute and a half.
“The adrenaline just takes over, but I got to thinking about it afterwards that if I would’ve failed, I would’ve felt terrible for the rest of my life,” Hoefer said.
But he didn’t.
The choking man was Joe Ertl, of Dyersville, who founded Dyersville Die Cast and Scale Models.
Ertl said he was among the last to arrive at the steak fry and wasn’t able to find seats near friends at the back of the room. So, Ertl was sitting toward the front, a few tables away from Hoefer, when he started choking on a piece of steak.
“He saw what was happening, jumped up and came over and gave the Heimlich,” Ertl said. “He was very observant and saw what was happening and knew what to do. I’m quite fortunate that I didn’t sit in the back because maybe nobody would’ve seen me.”
Ertl nominated Hoefer for the award from the governor’s office, which was given out this year after being delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ertl also nominated Hoefer for an Everyday Hero of Northeast Iowa award from the American Red Cross. Hoefer was among the 2020 recipients.
“He’s an extremely good gentleman with all his work,” Ertl said. “He’s helped so many people, not just me, but everyone. He’s a very kind-hearted man.”
Hoefer said the 2019 steak fry marked the fourth time he has performed the Heimlich maneuver on someone. The other times were performed on relatives throughout the years.
He added that he has taken a few CPR courses through the Red Cross over the years, and he encouraged others to take similar courses if they can.
“You never know when it’s your turn,” he said. “You don’t know when you’re the only one that’s going to be there and have to do something. You feel so much better if you have some sort of training. There’s nothing to it, really, if you have the training beforehand.”