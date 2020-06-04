MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A Mineral Point man was killed in a farm tractor crash Tuesday night in Iowa County.
Slade T. Norton, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iowa County Coroner’s Office, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Norton was driving a tractor pulling a loaded hay wagon east on Iowa County DD near Woodlawn Road, north of Yellowstone Wildlife Area, at about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday when the tractor broke into two pieces on a downhill slope of the roadway. The tractor slid into a ditch, with some portions of the tractor and wagon coming to rest in the nearby Yellowstone River.