An expert panel of law enforcement officials and multiple attorneys today provided guidance and clarity amid evolving laws related to the use of marijuana and cannabis derivative CBD.
More than 75 people gathered at Hotel Julien Dubuque for “Getting into the Weeds,” an event orchestrated by the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President and CEO Molly Grover said changes related to marijuana have been a hot topic in the business community.
“There have been many questions, concerns and confusion regarding the recent legalization of marijuana in Illinois as of Jan. 1, 2020, and its impact on our employers and workplaces,” she said.
Local experts also were asked to address the legal status of cannabidiol, a cannabis derivative most commonly referred to as CBD. Throughout the tri-state region, multiple stores offering CBD products have opened within the last year.
Panelist and Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III spoke in no uncertain terms about the status of CBD. He said it is considered a schedule I controlled substance and is illegal under Iowa law.
“There is no difference between possessing CBD and possessing a marijuana plant or another part of a marijuana plant,” May said.
Police Chief Mark Dalsing, who also served on the panel, addressed the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois.
He noted that, unlike alcohol, THC remains in a user’s system long after it is used. That means a person could use marijuana legally in Illinois and still have it in his or her body for weeks or even months after returning to Iowa, where recreational marijuana use is illegal.
This could have serious ramifications in the workplace, Dalsing noted. In a worst-case scenario, a person could be involved in a serious or fatal accident when THC is still detectable.
“If you do get in an accident, even if it’s not your fault, and you test positive for THC, you have just taken on a whole new load of civil liability,” he warned.