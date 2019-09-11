CASSVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said no one was injured when a train crashed into a trailer carrying a boat Sunday in the Cassville area.
The incident occurred at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at a railroad crossing near Schleicher’s Landing campground, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
Mitchell Niehaus, 23, of Platteville, was driving a truck pulling a trailer carrying a 14-foot boat across the tracks when the train approached. The truck made it across the tracks safely, but the train smashed into the trailer and the boat was “ejected” and carried about 150 feet, the release stated.
“The trailer tongue and a section of frame was all that was left attached to the truck,” the release stated.
Authorities said a piece of trailer was propelled into a nearby parked, unoccupied truck, pushing the truck up against a cabin.
The crash remains under investigation.