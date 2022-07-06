Officials said a man charged with murder in Dubuque also violated his parole in his home state.
Keywani D. Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., pleaded not guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County earlier this month to charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Evans had been on parole in Illinois for a conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm in Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was sentenced to seven years in prison on that charge in January 2018 and released on parole on April 23, 2021.
Corrections spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello said Evans’s parole violation relates to his Dubuque charges.
Those charges stem from a shooting that occurred at about 7 p.m. on June 4 in the 1900 block of Central Avenue. Police reported that they found Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of Dubuque, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds that proved to be fatal.
John E. Holston told officers he was having a birthday barbecue at his residence, court documents state. Those invited included Holston’s niece and her husband, who also brought along his nephew Evans.
Holston said he saw “Evans come up behind Jackson and shoot him with a handgun in the back of the head” and then “again in the face,” documents state.
“Police obtained surveillance video which shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head,” documents state. “Video also shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. two more times while on the ground.”