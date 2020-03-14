SAVANNA, Ill. — It might take several months for authorities to identify skeletal remains recently found in a swampy bog in Savanna.
The skeletal remains were found Feb. 29. However, they were not fully excavated until Monday, as investigators were “hampered by terrain, weather and frozen swamp,” according to a press release issued Friday by the Savanna Police Department.
It is unknown how long the remains have been in the swamp. There are no known missing persons in the immediate Savanna area, authorities said.
The remains will be examined by a forensic anthropologist. If DNA can be recovered, it will be checked against a national database in an effort to identify the person.
Police said the process might take several months. There is nothing at the scene that suggests foul play, according to authorities.