Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg pitched his health care plan as the most flexible in the field during a Dubuque campaign stop Wednesday.
Buttigieg, who until this year served as mayor of South Bend, Ind., is in the midst of a jam-packed tour in the final days before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus on Monday, Feb. 3.
Speaking to more than 300 people at the University of Dubuque’s Charles and Romona Myers Center, Buttigieg answered wide-ranging questions about health care.
He addressed one young woman who said she recently had success with a drug that mitigated her mental health conditions. However, she had to rely on her parents to cover the $600 price tag.
“If there is a therapy that can help something like anxiety, what good does it do to make a family anxious about how they’re going to pay for it?” Buttigieg asked. “We’re going to put an out-of-pocket maximum in place.”
Buttigieg also said his plan puts some “humility” into the broader Medicare-for-all discussion, while still offering a strong public option.
“One great thing about public alternatives — not just in health care, but everything from internet service providers to swimming pools — is they can induce private actors to shape up better as well,” he said.
Luke Kotz, a Hempstead High School senior who will caucus and vote this year for the first time, took time during the school day to attend the event. He said he was all in for Buttigieg, largely due to the candidate’s health care plan.
“I feel like that is something that would be more achievable through the presidency,” Kotz said.
But Aaron Britt, spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa, described Buttigieg’s plan as “socialized medicine” that would “result in sky-high premiums and monumental tax hikes that would destroy our economic progress.”
Regarding climate action, Buttigieg said he has a plan that leaves no one behind.
“Industrial workers in places like Dubuque and South Bend are going to be needed on the front lines of the different kinds of technologies we’re creating (to combat climate change),” he said.
Buttigieg told the TH that state governments are going to have to be part of the solution and given room to work. He said that differs from the approach touted by Republican President Donald Trump.
“Despite all the conservative talk of state’s rights, you saw them effectively crush California’s efforts (to restrict automobile emissions to lower levels),” Buttigieg said.
Dick Smith, 73, of Dubuque, said he still is undecided on his preferred candidate, even after hearing Buttigieg speak.
“I don’t know if progressives are electable in this climate,” he said. “There needs to be a change. I need to be assured who moves on can win.”