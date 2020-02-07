CLAYTON, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to reject a Clayton County company’s request to withdraw 2 billion gallons of water from an underground aquifer to be shipped out west.
In a letter dated Feb. 4, Mark Moeller, the DNR’s water supply engineering supervisor, notified Pattison Sand officials of his intent to deny the company’s water use permit application.
Officials from Pattison Sand, a frac sand mining operation, said they wanted to withdraw the water from two private wells to “supply community water to areas out west that are experiencing water shortages,” according to the application. The water would be shipped to western states via railway.
Pattison Sand officials did not return a message seeking comment for this story.
Moeller wrote that the DNR has determined the request “does not meet statutory and regulatory permitting requirements.”
“Additionally, the department has determined the application’s requested withdrawal of water will have a negative impact on the long-term availability of Iowa’s water resources,” he wrote.
Pattison Sand officials are able to submit supplementary information responding to the DNR’s concerns by Feb. 14.