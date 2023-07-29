ANDREW, Iowa -- Local crews this morning were cleaning up from a storm that swept through the area Friday, while officials were investigating a possible tornado in Jackson County.
Jackson County Emergency Management Director Lyn Medinger said National Weather Service crews were out this morning surveying damage to attempt to verify reports of a tornado believed to have touched down around 8:45 p.m. along U.S. 61 near Andrew.
A number of trees were downed in the area, some of which resulted in downed power lines. No injuries were reported in the county as of 9:30 a.m., but one Andrew-area home sustained some minor property damage when a tree fell on a nearby powerline and ripped the electrical mast off the home.
"Everything else is looking pretty good except for the stuff that wasn't tied down like trampolines and a few other incidentals that got flown around (during the storm)," Medinger said.
Sporadic reports of downed trees or limbs were reported in other parts of the county as well, and crews were out Saturday morning to clear away any debris.
The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 69 mph at Dubuque Regional Airport during Friday's storm, with similar wind speeds reported in Manchester in Delaware County.
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said the county got "pretty lucky" compared to other parts of northeast Iowa.
He said there were reports of a number of trees or powerlines down throughout the county but that damage did not appear centralized in any specific area, and no injuries were reported.
He had received sporadic reports of wind damage to small sheds or out-buildings throughout the county and that the tin roof had been blown off a business in Cascade.
The weather service also reported downed trees and limbs in Jackson County and in Jo Daviess County, Ill. One-inch hail was reported at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, where severe weather prompted the cancellation of Friday night's Skillet and Theory of a Deadman concert.
Grant County, Wis., Emergency Management Director Steve Braun said most of the storm damage in Grant County was reported in the Platteville area, which saw up to 2-inch hail according to the weather service. Nearby Belmont, Wis., saw even larger hail, with reports of diameters up to 2.5 inches.
"We had some extremely large hail over in that area," Braun said. "But those are the only real damage reports I've heard so far."
Some trees and powerlines were also downed in the area, but no one was injured.