Police said a Dubuque drug dealer was arrested Thursday in connection with an overdose death on Valentine’s Day.
Andrea M. Keil, 51, of 2678 Central Ave., was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as charges of possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of prescription medication.
Court documents state that the Dubuque Drug Task Force investigated an overdose death on Feb. 14 “suspected to have been caused by an overdose of cocaine.” A witness told authorities that Keil was one of the sources of the cocaine used by the person who overdosed. That person’s name was not disclosed.
The witness, whose name also wasn’t released, reported buying cocaine from Keil at about 6 p.m. Feb. 13.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Keil’s residence on Feb. 18 and found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
“One of the digital scales was covered in cocaine residue, and the other was covered in marijuana residue,” documents state.
A warrant for Keil’s arrest was issued Tuesday.
Police reported pulling over Keil on Thursday, at which time she had cocaine in her purse and prescription medication that wasn’t hers.