BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue City Council members voted this week to wait until summer 2021 to discuss the possibility of allowing golf carts on city streets.
“Right now, we want to get through a full year of allowing UTVs and ATVs within city limits,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “We haven’t seen a full summer season, so (the council) would like to see how that goes for the rest of the year.”
In November, council members approved an ordinance allowing all-terrain vehicle use on all city streets, with the exception of Riverview and State streets, which are considered state highways.
At this week’s meeting, council members also were asked to consider allowing ATV access from 395th Avenue, a county road, to Jefferson Avenue, a city road, via a nearby pedestrian trail.
Skrivseth said the council rejected the idea due to safety concerns, as the trail is frequently used by walkers, bikers and families with children.