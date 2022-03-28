Despite protests from a local resident and city commission, Dubuque City Council members expressed support for the implementation of an automated trash collection system.
On Wednesday, the city’s Public Works Department presented its proposal to purchase tipper trash carts that would be used as part of the city’s transition to automated trash collection, which would allow trash to be collected using a semi-robotic arm on garbage collection trucks. The plans were part of the city’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which begins on July 1.
Currently, about 6,000 Dubuque households use city-provided tipper trash carts through a pilot program. Over the next three fiscal years, the city intends to spend $1,020,117 to purchase another 15,000 carts, which would become mandatory for residents using the city’s trash collection services. About 10,000 carts will be purchased in fiscal year 2023, while an additional 5,000 would be obtained in fiscal year 2024.
Some areas would not allow for the use of the robotic arm for trash collection because of issues with terrain, but those areas would still be required to transition to the new tipper carts.
The carts will come in four sizes: 34, 48, 64 and 94 gallons.
About $944,000 of the project cost is covered through American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to the city, and the transition to the usage of tipper carts would not result in any rate increases for residents. The city currently charges a monthly trash collection fee of $15.38 for a 34 gallon trash bag or can. There are no proposed rate increases for fiscal year 2023.
Public Works Director John Klostermann said the transition to automated trash collection would improve efficiency and safety conditions for public works employees, who would no longer need to leave their vehicle to collect the trash bins.
“This system needs to be updated,” Klostermann said. “Almost every major city uses carts in their collection system.”
However, the proposal has received some pushback. Earlier in March, the city’s Resilient Community Advisory Commission submitted a letter stating its opposition to the implementation of the new carts, contending that the proposal lacked enough public input and include plans to reduce overall waste production.
Paul Schultz, president of Green Dubuque, expressed his opposition to the proposal on Wednesday night, saying that it needs more public engagement and education. He also contends that the mandatory use of carts that are 35 gallons in size would reduce the incentive for people to produce less trash.
“There are so many different issues here,” Schultz said. “We’ve gutted the whole principle of creating less waste.”
Despite their concerns, Dubuque City Council members largely showed support for the proposal and called it a necessary upgrade for the city’s trash collection services.
“This is how it needs to work,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “This is about the safest way to get the truck down the street and get the material in the truck and keep the employees safe.”
However, some council members called for city staff to explore offering a smaller cart option.
Assistant Public Works Director Arielle Swift said that the use of the robotic arm for trash collection does not allow for a cart that is smaller than 34 gallons.
But Council Member David Resnick pointed to trash collection services in King County, Wash., that do provide 20-gallon tipper carts to residents.
“I don’t know why we can’t have some 20 gallon carts in there,” Resnick said. “Are we with the wrong company that we can’t get the 20-gallon carts.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she also supports the inclusion of 20-gallon carts.
Klostermann said he was unaware of the 20-gallon carts existing, and that the Public Works Department will investigate their viability.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh, who previously voted against the proposal when it was presented in 2020, said he now supports the adoption of tipper carts.
“We are one of the last cities in Iowa to move in this direction,” Cavanagh said. “I think it’s time to move forward with this.”