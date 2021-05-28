April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Demarcus D. Timmons, 25; domestic assault; April 13, 2019; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $315 fine and batterer program.
- Joseph G. Bela, 54; second-degree criminal mischief; Feb. 23, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, DNA requirement and five years of probation.
- Derrick W. Dean, 31; domestic assault-second offense; Jan. 17, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, two years of probation, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Kenneth J. Gibbs, 61; assault; Sept. 29; 30-day suspended sentence and one year of probation.
- James L. Kalmes, 37; domestic assault; Nov. 1; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Jamaica B. Ralston, 41; assault; Sept. 7, 2018; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Timothy R. Ryan, 34; domestic assault-second offense; Feb. 14; 187-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Stacy L. Sears, 50; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 15; 180-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Daniel Y. Adams Sr., 38; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Jun. 24; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Michael S. Barchman, 37; domestic assault; Aug. 23; five-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Trudy A. Bartels, 43; indecent contact with a child; June 1, 2018; deferred judgment, two years of probation, sex offender registry, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
- Deray L. Blair, 35; assault; Dec. 13; 30-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and $105 fine.
- Devyawn E. Bostic, 20; assault; July 10; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Courtney D. Brant, 25; third-degree burglary; March 13; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Dennis M. Fury, 61; possession of a controlled substance; Jan. 5, 2020; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Joshua K. Gardner, 22; domestic assault; Nov. 12; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, one year of probation, batterer program and $105 fine.
- Matthew J. Hess, 39; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 9; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Jamie S. Huntington, 28; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Nov. 16, 2019; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jamie S. Huntington, 28, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 1; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jason B. Johns, 49; first-degree harassment and three counts of violation of no-contact order; March 2, Sept. 25, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5; 360-day suspended jail sentence, seven-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jason B. Johns, 49; second-degree theft; July 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,050 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jason B. Johns, 49; second-degree theft; July 31; five-years suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Benjamin T. Johnson, 37; assault; March 4; 90-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $315 fine.
- Donica S. Juergens, 33; first-degree harassment; Feb. 10, 2020; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Adam J. Kerstein, 37; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 29; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Benjamin R. Kramer, 18; assault; Jan. 14; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Michael M. Lindsay, 32; possession of a controlled substance and eluding; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
- Stephen P. Marshall, 31; child endangerment; June 30; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Stephen P. Marshall, 31; domestic assault; June 30; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Edward P. Monroe, 34; third-degree burglary and violation of probation; March 13, 2020; 180-day jail sentence imposed.
- Edward P. Monroe, 34; third-degree burglary- second or subsequent offense; March 5; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- John D. O’Neal, 62; domestic assault-second offense; Jan. 16; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and batterer program.