Dubuque Community School Board members voted Wednesday to sell the former Fulton Elementary School to a local nonprofit that plans to renovate the building and use it as a second operational site.
At a brief special meeting, the board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution authorizing the sale of Fulton to the Dubuque Dream Center.
“I can’t think of a more worthy organization to have that property,” said Board Member Jim Prochaska.
The Dubuque nonprofit offers a variety of youth programs that provide mentoring, arts and athletic opportunities, career development and academic assistance. Dream Center officials have said that having Fulton as a second operational site will let them significantly increase the number of students they serve, as the center currently has more than 100 students on a waiting list.
“Their quality programming addresses a need in our community, and it’s wonderful to see it be able to expand,” said Board Member Nancy Bradley.
School board members sought bids for the Fulton building this summer after having voted in the spring to close the school at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. The Dream Center was the only bidder, with an offer of $500,000, but a recent appraisal had valued the property at $890,000.
In August, school board members voted unanimously to reject the Dream Center’s bid and submit a counteroffer of $825,000. The nonprofit then submitted its own counteroffer at the original price of $500,000, which the board accepted.
The Dream Center’s bid is comprised of a $200,000 mission grant from the DRA, as well as $300,000 allocated to the nonprofit by the City of Dubuque in July. Dream Center officials plan to use the funds from the city as a 10% match in an application for a $3 million state grant that would help fund both the acquisition and renovation of the building.
Dream Center Executive Director Robert Kimble previously told the Telegraph Herald that the state grant would cover basic renovations of the building, including a new boiler and heating and cooling systems, as well as renovations to the kitchen area and updates to make the structure Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant for child care.
After the meeting, school district attorney Ed Henry said a copy of the purchase agreement will be delivered to Dream Center officials, who will sign it before returning it to district staff. At the school board’s regular October meeting, a member of the board will be authorized to sign the agreement, at which point it will be legally binding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.