Dubuque Community School Board members voted Wednesday to sell the former Fulton Elementary School to a local nonprofit that plans to renovate the building and use it as a second operational site.

At a brief special meeting, the board voted unanimously to adopt a resolution authorizing the sale of Fulton to the Dubuque Dream Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.