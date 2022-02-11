MANCHESTER, Iowa — Police said a Maquoketa man picked up a 16-year-old boy in Indiana with the intention of driving him to Minnesota to meet the teen’s “online girlfriend” and that the man also provided drugs to the boy.
Kenneth L. Henderson, 41, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with four counts of drug distribution violation to a person younger than 18 and one count of harboring a runaway.
Court documents and a press release state that on Sept. 19, 2020, the boy’s mother reported that her runaway son might be in Manchester and that she feared that Henderson picked him up one day earlier in Indiana, where the boy lived. She told police that Henderson “has been obsessed” with her son for more than three years.
Manchester police reported finding Henderson and the boy at a Manchester hotel.
“Ken and (the boy) admitted Ken picked up the juvenile in Indiana with the intention of taking him to Winnebago, Minn., to stay in a hotel room together with (the boy’s) online girlfriend, whom (the boy) had never personally met,” court documents state.
The boy told police that Henderson “planned and arranged everything.” Officers found three kinds of prescription drugs, for which the boy did not have a prescription; marijuana; and a nicotine vaping device in the boy’s backpack.
“Text messages from (the boy’s) phone document Ken providing him the pills, marijuana and vaping device,” documents state.
A warrant for Henderson’s arrest was issued in September 2021.