Two men were arrested early Saturday on charges of willful injury causing bodily harm following an altercation in the area of Third and Main streets in Dubuque.
Derek R. Stockero, 28, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jacob M. Eubanks, 29, 2644 Garnavillo Drive, were arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets at 1:36 a.m. Dubuque police were investigating an assault on James R. Forsythe, 27, no address listed. Witnesses reported two men approaching Forsythe outside of the Green Room bar on Main Street at 1:29 a.m., demanding money, hitting him with a bottle and kicking him. The two offenders then left the area in a vehicle.
Using traffic camera footage to corroborate the witness statements, police were able to catch up with the suspects minutes later. Stockero and Eubanks were arrested and charged with willful injury causing bodily harm and public intoxication. Both are scheduled for initial hearings on Tuesday, July 28.
Forsythe was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.