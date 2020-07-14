POTOSI, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Tourism is hosting a Wisconsin Brewdown. The public is encouraged to vote for their top brewery in the state, according to a press release.
Potosi Brewery Co. is among the 20 across the state to have been nominated. People can vote for their favorite each day through 5 p.m. Friday, July 24, at www.bit.ly/2ANdLhU.
Potosi Brewery, located at 209 S. Main St., is home to the National Brewery Museum and Great River Road Interpretive Center, a microbrewery, gift shop and restaurant.
For more information, visit www.potosibrewery.com.