SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge
Dubuque Area Congregations United, 7 p.m., Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St. Speakers will include Rick Mihm, Dubuque Rescue Mission; Tom Stovall, People in Need; and Theresa Caldwell, Dubuque Food Pantry. Liquid laundry detergent donations accepted.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
The Concerts Across America to End Gun Violence, 5 p.m., Washington Square, 362 W. Seventh St., gazebo.
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
VISUAL ARTS
Tuesday
Iowa Carnegie Libraries: A Reflection of Their Community’s Aspirations, 6 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Dr. Shana L. Stuart, director of the Carnegie Libraries in Iowa Project, will tell the story of Iowa’s Carnegie libraries, including Dubuque’s.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Teen Advisory Board, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley-Drexler branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Do you have a lot of opinions? Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at your library? Stop by the meeting. Light snacks provided. For those in grades 6-12.
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in a fun, encouraging environment. IRead matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Family Movie, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Avenue NE. Join for popcorn and a family-friendly new release. “The Secret Life of Pets 2” is rated PG and runs 1 hour, 26 minutes.
Duct Tape DIY, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Make fun and usable items out of duct tape. For those in grades 6-12.
LIFESTYLE
Tuesday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Adulting 101: Budget & Financial Tools, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Learn some important basics. For those ages 16 and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in; 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eight and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, 7:30 p.m., MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., 90 Main St., Bishop Block Conference Room. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Learn to Grow Mushrooms with Stone Hollow Gardens and Shroomery, 5:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Learn about growing mushrooms and small-scale log inoculation with Christopher and Emily Appelman, of Stone Hollow Gardens and Shroomery.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.