Diamond Jo Casino announced the promotion of Johnathan Sanchez to financial manager.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced:
Todd Link was appointed chief risk officer at the Operations Center.
Cassie McIntyre was appointed member service representative II at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Amy Mullinex was appointed mortgage lending processor at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Blake Oyen joined Dupaco as relationship development representative at the Operations Center.
Kim Spice joined Dupaco as closing/post-closing representative at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
Justin Widmyer was appointed mortgage servicing specialist at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.
•
Lacoma Golf announced the hiring of Nelson Howe as assistant manager.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced:
Thomas Major has joined the firm as a staff accountant II.
Carol Sporrer has joined the firm as a senior accountant.
•
Heartland Financial USA announced hiring:
Nelly Sajdak as customer care representative.
Tatiana De La Cuba as customer care representative.
Noah Gassman as customer care representative.
Randall Horsman as customer care representative.
•
ReMax Advantage Realty announced that Rose Bowen joined the team as a licensed real estate agent.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced that Dr. Theresa Hughes has been recertified with the American Board of Multiple Specialties in podiatry.
•
Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors has been ranked by REAL Trends 500 as the largest independent real estate company in Iowa. REAL Trends 500 ranks the Top 500 real estate companies in the country, based on the number of residential transactions and sales volume.