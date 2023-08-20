A proposal to run high-speed internet fiber along Heritage Trail in Dubuque County is starting to gain traction again — and in its new iteration, the county could end up bearing little to no expense for the project.
The Dubuque County Conservation Board recently voted unanimously to notify utility companies and the U.S. National Park Service that it is open to partnering with companies to run high-speed internet fiber along Heritage Trail, given a beneficial agreement.
County Information Technology Director Nathan Gilmore told the board that three area utility companies have requested the project and likely would fund the work to get conduit in the ground, first focusing on the stretch of the trail from Clay Hill Road to Durango and potentially additional stretches in the future.
The proposed project is similar to one pitched by Gilmore in 2022, though the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors denied his request to fund the work with federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Gilmore’s original plan would have seen county-owned conduit buried along Heritage Trail in what he called a “middle mile,” off of which the county and paying providers could branch fiber to properties in more rural areas.
The new version of the plan, however, could require little to no county investment.
“This is lovely irony, because (Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston) said what I spent a year and a half fighting for,” Gilmore told the conservation board after Preston introduced the proposal. “Unless circumstances meant we could not do that, we would get all of the stakeholders together and do one pull (of conduit). It’s going to have enough (fiber space) for everyone. Some (companies) may want their own for their own reasons. But we would want to disturb it as little as necessary, to just dig once.”
Gilmore said partners on the project would fund the digging of a trench along the trail into which conduit and companies’ fiber would be buried. Gilmore said the project could cost the county nothing if the conservation board negotiated a memorandum of understanding with companies that way.
“Most of these companies will actually pull a conduit for us as part of their project,” he said. “We have Alliant (Energy) with a design and a need. We have Maquoketa Valley (Electric Cooperative) with a need. In parallel, we have the county design that is pushing through (to completion).”
While the supervisors previously rejected investing enough ARPA funds to run the conduit for Gilmore’s middle mile, they did invest $50,000 for a design.
Preston shared messages with the Telegraph Herald from Alliant Energy, Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative and CenturyLink/Lumen — all of whom have requested agreements to bury lines along the trail. Neither Alliant nor Maquoketa Valley immediately responded to requests for comment.
Conservation Board Member Mark Wagner questioned whether the companies all would want to collaborate on a project with the county.
“Some of these people are competing with each other to get different places,” he said.
Gilmore, though — having been in communication with companies since before his pitch to the supervisors — said the savings possible for all partners was one of the benefits of the vision.
“In the end, it saves everyone,” he said. “They’re going to compete with each other for the last mile, for fiber to the home. But for this middle mile, they will play along.”
Gilmore said the Heritage Trail is 27 miles of uninterrupted, county-owned property where conduit and fiber would be safe from possible breakage from agricultural or industrial work. Plus, he said, it would stop the county from having to pay utility companies to use their fiber every month. A line of county-owned conduit and, eventually, fiber along Heritage Trail could connect county assets across the county in perpetuity.
Conservation Board Member George Davis asked if the Board of Supervisors would have to approve an agreement for conduit along the trail as proposed. Preston said no, unless it required further county funding for some unforeseen reason.
“I believe the conservation board is the decision maker on this project,” Preston said. “We manage the property, although we would want it to be reviewed by the county attorney or other legal counsel.”
The conservation board voted to notify partners and the federal government of its general support for a project. Detailed terms would be worked out in coming months between the conservation board and the companies. However, Preston said all partners would benefit from moving swiftly, while the Iowa Department of Transportation already has closed a portion of Heritage Trail for a reconstruction of part of Iowa 3.